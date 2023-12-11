Minister of Communication Ursula Owusu Ekuful has disclosed that the Word Bank has withdrawn funds earmarked for upgrading internet connectivity and implementing the e-Parliament project.

She attributed the withdrawal to bureaucratic challenges faced by Parliament in the execution of the project.

Initiated during the 7th Parliament, the project aimed to enhance internet connectivity within Parliament and introduce devices and communication services to transition the legislative process from paper-based to electronic.

Despite an initial investment of $5 million into the $500 million project, bureaucratic obstacles have impeded its progress.

Parliament, known for extensive paper usage, had envisioned a paperless workflow through this project.

In response to a question from Okaikoi Central Member of Parliament Patrick Boamah, expressing concern over the continued reliance on paper, Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful acknowledged the need to address the issue.

A member of the communication committee, Sam George urged the Minister to explore alternative funding sources to revive the project and preserve the progress made.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, also requested the Minister to return and provide the House with more detailed information on the status of the e-Parliament project.

