Renowned Ghanaian politician and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffour engaged in a strategic meeting with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President, John Dramani Mahama.

The meeting, held at Mahama’s residence, aimed to deliberate on crucial issues concerning the party and the nation, focusing on the collaborative efforts needed for the NDC’s success in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s visit served as a reciprocal gesture following the former President’s earlier visit to Duffour’s residence, where discussions were initiated.

During their meeting, they exchanged views on various subjects pertinent to the NDC’s future strategies and the welfare of the Ghanaian populace.

Expressing his unwavering commitment to the NDC, Dr. Duffour reiterated his dedication to work with former President John Mahama in the 2024 electioneering campaign.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of concerted efforts aimed at securing victory for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 elections.