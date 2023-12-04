Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has paid a surprise visit to his former contender, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

Accompanied by General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey and other national executives, extensive discussions and strategies ahead of the 2024 general elections were held.

Taking to Facebook, the former President indicated that, meeting was also aimed at renewing the friendship between the influential figures as well as foster collaboration ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Former Finance Minister, Dr Duffour withdrew from the NDC presidential race.

He accused the party leadership of breaching a prior agreement and assurance given to the then-three presidential aspirants to resolve the issues raised about the register before the polls.

Dr. Duffuor attempted to stop the May 13 primaries when his lawyers filed an interlocutory injunction but later backed down in the interest of NDC.

After the meeting with Mr. Mahama, the former Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor pledged to be active in NDC’s electioneering campaign to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

ALSO READ:

See the post below: