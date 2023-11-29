National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama has has marked his 65th birthday at the Shai Osuduko District hospital.

He commended management of the hospital for maintaining the facility his government constructed and operationalized before leaving office.

Mr. Mahama also acknowledged the gains the hospital has made for the past five years in maintaining a low maternal mortality rate.

The Shai Osuduko District was one of the first beneficiaries of the hospitals NDC government under John Mahama completed under its health infrastructure agenda.

John Mahama, however addressing staff and management of the hospital during a donation ceremony to mark his 65th birthday expressed worry about the current state of the hospitals his government could not complete.

He also used the occasion to donate to Shai Osudoku District Hospital.