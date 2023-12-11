Former Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Boniface Abu-Bakar Saddique, has urged his supporters to disregard a flyer on social media, suggesting his intent to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of Alan Kyerematen’s ‘Movement for Change’.

In an interview with Classfmonline, Alhaji Boniface clarified that the flyer does not align with his political aspirations.

He has therefore encouraged his supporters not to give it any credence.

The former Minister for Inner-Cities and Zongo Development said he is aware of the individuals responsible for the misinformation and has vowed that their identities will be revealed soon.

Alhaji Boniface attributed the “misleading” flyer to internal manoeuvres by certain factions within the Movement for Change.

Denying any interest in contesting the Madina seat, he emphasised his commitment to broader aspirations, stating, “The aim of every soldier is to become a General. We have gone past the status of an MP.”

Alhaji Boniface reassured his supporters that his focus extends beyond parliamentary representation, expressing confidence in their understanding and loyalty.

