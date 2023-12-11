Posters of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Boniface Abu-Bakr Saddique, announcing his bid as an independent candidate for the 2024 election has popped up.

Mr Saddique will be contesting on the ticket of former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change.

The political entity took to its Facebook page to share the poster with the caption, fast move.

The former Minister of Inner-City and Zongo Development will be contesting once again in Madina where he lost to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Francis Xavier Sosu in 2020.

Mr Sosu polled 62,127 of the total votes cast to beat the former Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development who managed to poll 46,985 votes.

The announcement comes a few weeks after his suspension from the NPP together with former Adentan MP, Hopeson Adorye, former General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow.

