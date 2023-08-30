Ali Zakaria, the North-East Regional Campaign Coordinator for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has spoken passionately about his dedication to the party, even in the face of adversity.

According to him, his loyalty to the NPP runs deep, as he has been a member since 1992 and considers former Member of Parliament for Madina, Boniface Abubakar Siddique his mentor, vehemently dismissing allegations of not being a true NPP member.

He stated, “If Boniface dies for NPP today, I will die and follow him.”

However, recent events have cast a shadow over Zakaria’s commitment.

During the Super Delegates Conference, he faced a disturbing assault that left him severely injured.

Recounting the incident on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Zakaria accused the MP for Walewale of aggravating tensions by publicly displaying his vote, which sparked his complaint and subsequent confrontation.

Zakaria claimed that his dedication to serving his community in the North-East region drew the attackers’ anger.

“I am making life unbearable for my people in North-East,” he declared, stating that his ties to the NPP stretch back to 1992, giving him an understanding of the party’s principles and regulations.

He also identified the attackers, asserting, “I know those who assaulted me; I know all the officers in the NPP in that region.

“The Regional NASARA coordinator was the one who hit me from behind with an object, and subsequently, some other officers came to join him in beating me. He hit my eyes from behind using some object” he claimed.

Zakaria said his commitment to the NPP was not in question; as he had proper accreditation for the election day and reiterated his full membership since 1992.

“I have NPP at heart, and I will die for NPP as I have a mentor in the party,” Zakaria reiterated, rubbishing claims that he wasn’t a genuine NPP member.

Addressing concerns about his health, he assured that he received medical attention and is currently recuperating.

