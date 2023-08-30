Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako says, he finds it perplexing that Alan Kyerematen and his team are claiming victims of abuse during the super delegates election.

According to him, supporters of Alan Kyerematen equally heckled Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu during the elections in the Ashanti hence should not be those raising the allegations.

He said the election was peaceful and should not be tainted.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the NPP Disciplinary Committee, Amoako Atta says, his committee will subject the claims to thorough scrutiny and punish those found culpable.