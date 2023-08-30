Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has urged the leadership of the party to tread cautiously in its dealings with members.

According to him, if care is not taken, the most revered party will be in a state of confusion and lawlessness.

Nana Ntow who is also an aide to Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen sent this message of caution on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He was reacting to calls by Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, for the aspirants in the presidential race to withdraw and support Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I was surprised to hear Bryan say that, but this party works with a constitution, and if at a point, we have to enforce it and other times we have to take it away for some people, the NPP at a point will become totally lawless and a party of confusion,” he said.

Mr Acheampong has said the spirit of the NPP has been set with Dr Bawumia’s victory at the Super Delegates Conference.

It will therefore be the right thing for the other aspirants to withdraw from the contest and throw their support behind Dr Bawumia.

“We are in a very difficult place, and I pray my seniors will see what I see and withdraw from the race. At any point in time, the NPP has a spirit and it will always punch no matter how hard you try, and this time it is behind Bawumia and you can’t fight it,” he said.

But to Nana Ohene Ntow, the NPP is governed by a constitution that must be applicable at all times and not when it favours a faction over another.

“Bryan is not the first person to make such statements. Some party bigwigs made same prior to the Super Delegates Conference and this shows it was a plot orchestrated by some people. It is terrible as a party that boast in rule of law and democracy will act in such a manner,” he bemoaned.

