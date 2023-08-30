Abetifi Member of Parliament (MP), Bryan Acheampong, is of the view that there will be no need for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to go ahead with its November 4 presidential primary.

According to him, the outcome of the Super Delegates Conference paints a clear picture of how things will turn out.

The Super Delegates Congress held last Saturday was to elect five out of the 10 presidential aspirants to contest the party’s primaries.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured a landslide victory in the election that took place last Saturday with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the votes.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Acheampong said there is no doubt the outcome will not be a definitive indicator of the ultimate nominee’s success.

To him, the outcome of the just-ended election is consequential because, even though the grassroots will vote in November, the super delegates have an influence on them.

“This wasn’t much of a competition because the rest of the votes don’t amount to even half of what the first person got, so I don’t see why Bawumia will not be the NPP flagbearer. He will definitely be chosen.

“We all knew the competition was between Alan and Bawumia, but Ken showing force it turned so nobody should make the mistake that those super delegates don’t have an influence on the grassroots because it will translate to the polling stations and we will all see it. It’s just a matter of time,” he said.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, making 14.30%, while former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes making 10.29%.

Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh came fifth with total votes of nine each, forcing the party to schedule a run-off for Saturday, September 2.

All appeals for one of them to step down have fallen on deaf ears, with the NPP yet to decide the way forward.

