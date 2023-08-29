A former head of the Political Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says the victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the just-ended NPP Super Delegates’ Congress hinged on the money he paid the delegates, but not on his popularity.

Dr Richard Amoako Baah has said he believes the election was skewed to favour the Vice President.

“A lot of people have been paid, including government appointees, party chairmen, and MPs. Is that how it is supposed to be? So the thing was skewed, and it doesn’t mean he was the most popular, but he was able to pay the money,” Amoako Baah alleged.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Dr Amoako Baah said the over 70 percent victory of Dr Bawumia was not normal statistically.

“Ten people were going to the election, and only one person had around 70 percent; statistically, it wasn’t normal. There is something wrong,” he said.

According to the political scientist, the other candidates in the contest were strategic not to pump much money into the super delegate congress, looking ahead to the main national congress on November 4.

“So those who did not have money had to strategize not to put much money into the first election. So if Bawumia had around 70 percent, it wasn’t because he was popular; he paid money,” he added.

The Political Science Lecturer asserted that one cannot depend on the Super Delegates’ Congress to decree a win for Dr. Bawumia ahead of the NPP’s November Presidential Primary.

