Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has explained why they voted massively for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said their aim is to choose a candidate who will break the eight and retain the NPP in power.

Dr. Bawumia polled 97 votes out of the 121 total valid votes cast with Alan Kyerematen polling a paltry 10 votes in his home region.

Some political pundits had predicted a 50-50 split of the votes in the stronghold of the NPP given the influence of Mr Kyerematen.

But special delegates in the region voted massively for the Vice President who they believe is the best person to break the eight.

Explaining the overwhelming support on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Chairman Wontumi said they have “political agape love” for the Vice President who they believe is the best bet for the party in 2024.

According to him, delegates in Ashanti region will vote in the interest of the party and not on tribal lines.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman said the outcome of the August 26 election is a dress rehearsal to what will happen in the November 4 delegates conference.

“I support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia because I have the belief that he is the only one who can beat John Mahama and help us break the eight,” he added.