Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is winning in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference.

Results trickling in indicate that Bawumia has garnered more votes across the country with Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen trailing him.

The Super Delegates Congress is being held to elect five presidential aspirants to contest the party’s primaries in November this year.

The five aspirants who secured the highest number of votes will go on to contest the primaries, where they will compete to become the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

Dr Bawumia is the incumbent vice president and is seen as the frontrunner in the race. He is backed by a number of powerful figures within the party.

Mr Kyerematen is a former Trades Minister and is also seen as a strong contender. He is backed by a number of businessmen and other influential figures.

Kennedy Agyapong, is a controversial figure, but he is also a popular one. He is known for his outspokenness and his willingness to challenge the status quo.

The NPP is currently in power in Ghana, and the winner of the primaries will be the favourite to succeed President Akufo-Addo, who is constitutionally ineligible to run for a third term.