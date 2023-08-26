

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled 23 of the total 32 ballots cast in the Upper West region in the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates conference to elect five flagbearer aspirants.

Six of the candidates in the 10-man race failed to garner any ballots at all – according to Joy News’ Rafiq Salam.

Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Poku, Kwabena Agyepong, Addai Nimoh, Konadu Apraku and Boakye Agyarko all scored zero.

Of the remaining 9 votes, Alan Kyerematen polled 4, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto polled 3 and Kennedy Agyapong 2.