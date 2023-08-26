Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has expressed confidence in securing a significant majority of the votes from the Central region in the ongoing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Super Delegates Congress.

According to him, the delegates including the people of the Central region have seen his impactful developmental initiatives and will reward him with victory.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote on Saturday, August 26, Mr Agyapong voiced his conviction of capturing approximately 80% of total votes.

“At least I will get 80%, no doubt about it. I will get 80% so we should rest assured because they’re going to honour me due to my commitment to the region.

“I think everybody you talk to – all the delegates know what I’ve done for Central region and they think it’s also time to honour me,” he said.

The Assin Central MP asserted that no amount of financial incentives given to the party delegates could alter his ranking among the top five candidates who will be elected to participate in the party’s November primaries.

“I know I’m going to get massive votes from Central, no doubt about it. No matter the amount they give them, no matter the intimidation, they have conscience and they know that this is the man.

“And look, whoever will do what any election that I don’t get involved, we [NPP] will go to opposition. So I mean, that should remind us, especially those who are playing dirty games and all sorts of things,” Mr Agyapong stressed.

He commended the Election Committee and the NPP’s national executives for orchestrating a peaceful election process, acknowledging that despite challenges, their willingness to address petitions fosters unity.

Mr. Agyapong also underscored the non-violent nature of the Central region and expressed optimism for a peaceful election.

“We will vote, anybody who wins, we will all come together and face NDC so I don’t have a problem at all,” he said.