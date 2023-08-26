In a significant turn of events at the NPP Super Delegates Conference held in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the clear frontrunner among the contenders.

Out of the 118 votes cast, the Vice President polled 97, making him the preferred candidate for the upcoming party primaries.

With the commanding lead, he left his closest rival, Alan Kyerematen, trailing with a total of 10 votes.

The other contenders, including Akoto Ampaw and Ken Ofori-Atta, secured 5 and 6 votes respectively.

However, the remaining candidates failed to gain any votes from the Ashanti delegates.

The NPP Super Delegates Conference in the Ashanti Region was closely watched by party supporters, political analysts, and the media, as it was seen as a crucial indicator of the candidates’ popularity and prospects within the region.

