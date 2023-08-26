Confident in his triumph in the Volta Region, aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party led a massive campaign and durbar to position his candidacy in the minds of the people.

In his words, “Alan is for Volta and Volta is for Alan”, adding that the region was waiting “for the party to bring him as the flagbearer to show their love.”

However, the situation was slightly different at the party’s election as the Super Delegates representing the region voted mostly in favour of Bawumia.

After a tough process, Bawumia garnered 29 votes while Kyerematen had four delegates in his favour.

Kennedy Agyapong also came in with a tie of 4 votes while Dr Akoto Afriyie had 3 and Francis Addai-Nimoh had 1.

The other contenders had no votes.

Alan Kyerematen, however, remains in the top 5 contenders to contest in the party’s upcoming primaries

Meanwhile, Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa was the first delegate to cast his vote at the centre.