The dream of Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election is shattered.

This is because he has failed to get even a vote in the provisional results of the election by Super Delegates of the party.

His performance is not surprising as delegates were complaining about his visibility during the campaign to garner votes.

But Dr. Apraku’s campaign team claimed they were embarking on a submarine campaign – which obviously did not pay off.

The Super Delegates Congress is being held to elect five presidential aspirants to contest the party’s primaries in November this year.

The five aspirants who secure the highest number of votes will go on to contest the primaries, where they will compete to become the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

Already, Vice President Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia is in a comfortable lead followed by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

Dr. Apraku who is an economist and Policy Expert has been nurturing his dream to lead the NPP since 1992.

He contested with many stalwarts of the NPP including former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Given this performance, it is obvious the veteran politician will hang his boots and support anyone elected as flagbearer.