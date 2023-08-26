

Private Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, has thrown his support behind the Minority’s planned demonstration to demand the immediate resignation of Bank of Ghana (BoG) governor, Dr. Ernest Addison.

The Minority has accused the governor of failing to exercise monetary discipline in his dealings with the Finance Minister leading to the central bank accruing a GH¢60.8 billion loss in 2022.

According to Martin Kpebu the Minority’s decision to go on a protest is long overdue, and welcome news.

Actually, the Minority has slept for too long. Because the whole of last year, apart from the Arise Ghana demonstration and then my demonstration, the Minority didn’t do much. It was so painful. It looked like they had no balls. But if now they’re getting up, yeah, half a loaf is better than none.”

He said the action is necessary as Dr. Ernest Addison has lost the plot.

Describing the governor as incompetent, he noted that it was about time he was ousted for failing to ensure fiscal discipline.

“So what the Minority is doing is what we have to do as citizens, because look, Governor Addison has lost the plot. He’s very, very incompetent. Addison’s problem is like the way Wampah was under their (NDC) regime. Addison and Wampah belong to one basket,” he said.

ALSO READ: