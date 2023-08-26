Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Obiri Boahen, has sided with the NDC’s position on the unprecedented loss recorded by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the 2022 financial year.

He indicated that after reading the entire claims of the minority and juxtaposing them with the response of the governor, it would be very unfair for any level-minded person to outrightly rubbish the claims of the NDC.

According to him, the NDC has raised very pertinent issues that require dispassionate discussion in the interest of the state and not political parties.

“I am the type of person who prefers to stay in poverty and be able to speak my mind than to get rich and be forced to say things against my conscience. For instance, let’s be very honest with the picketing of the NDC Minority at the Bank of Ghana.”

“It is only for security implications that I may want them to understand is crucial, but if you are a level-minded person you just don’t rubbish just because you are a member of NPP and must defend the party at all cost. I have read the press of the NDC and also read the press of the governor of BoG, as a lawyer, the NDC has raised very pertinent and very serious issues,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The Minority caucus of parliament, civil society groups and well-meaning Ghanaians will on Tuesday, September 5, embark on a demonstration at the central bank’s premises following their demand for the resignation of the Governor and his deputies over the losses recorded in 2022 fiscal year.

According to them, their demonstrations are based on the central bank’s illegal printing of over GH¢80 billion to the Akufo-Addo government.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison explained that the central bank did not provide funding for the government until 2020 and 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic and after investors in the capital market declined from lending to the government.

According to him, the central bank strictly adhered to the zero financing of government expenditure until the economic difficulties set in last year.

But the NDC MPs, however, will have none of his excuses.

ALSO READ: