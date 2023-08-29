A defeated presidential hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, has said he is content with the three votes he polled in the Super Delegates Conference.

While Mr. Poku admitted to hoping for a stronger showing, he has found a silver lining in the three votes he received.

Leading up to the conference held last Saturday, he held optimistic expectations of securing a spot among the top five candidates who would proceed to the primary election set for November 4.

However, Mr. Poku’s aspirations were dashed as he secured the seventh position, with a meager three votes, following the conclusion of voting by 955 delegates.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Energy expert defended the outcome.

“You know, some people voted twice, but I don’t vote. So some of the candidates who voted for themselves and also had a proxy voted twice. So if you look at my three votes, that, for me, is a plus. But for my first votes, I think I have done well, and I am very happy with myself,” he stated.

Mr. Poku said this setback wouldn’t mark the end of his political journey; he affirmed his determination to return even stronger. He expressed his intent to reassess his strategy moving forward.

“In every election, you go out and sell your message and you expect the people to believe in you. I had only one message that I come with an open heart and a relationship. So maybe next time, I will restrategize and basically decide that is my message what the delegates want,” he reflected.

“Or basically change my message and have a message like the others so I will do my research and find out what these guys did that I did not do and next time I will go out there and perform better,” he added, outlining his plans for improvement in subsequent endeavors.

