Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Committee probing the leaked tape on the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), says the authentication of the audio by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, is a “positive judicial confession.”

Mr Naabu confirmed the veracity of the contentious audio when he appeared before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee probing the issue on Monday, August 28, 2023.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu confirmed that the crucial conversation, that sparked controversy, indeed transpired between himself and three other high-ranking police officers.

Mr Atta-Akyea reacted to the confession on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

“This is what they call a positive judicial confession. What more do you need? A man affirms on oath that this is my voice on tape, I did the recording, and the individual voices who were with me are the following. I think that this is the basic material that we are going to work with,” he said.

READ MORE: