The Nkwatia Presby SHS Assistant Headmaster has been relieved of his duties following a physical assault on a female student.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) confirmed this action through an official statement in which they strongly condemned the incident.

The GES statement also highlighted that the student who was subjected to the assault is currently receiving both medical attention and counseling to support her through this ordeal.

The incident came to light when a viral video captured the headmaster physically assaulting the female student. The reasons behind his actions remain unclear at the moment.

The video’s circulation on social media triggered widespread condemnation of his behavior and led to demands for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

In response, the GES assured the public that it is taking the matter seriously.

The Eastern Regional Director of Education is collaborating with the school authorities and law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The GES reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure educational environment for all students across the country.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement: