

The recent riot at the Tamale District Court in the Northern Region, condemned by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), has drawn widespread attention.

The incident, which took place on Monday, resulted in the injury of three individuals, including a police officer.

The agitated residents engaged in acts of violence, hurling stones and causing damage to the court’s property. The upheaval occurred during the trial of an individual suspected to be involved in drug distribution.

In response to these events, JUSAG’s National President, Samuel Ofotey Otu, issued a statement underscoring the fundamental principle that the judiciary serves all members of society, and justice must be administered impartially in accordance with the law, regardless of the individuals involved.

JUSAG has urged the public to provide unwavering support to the courts, facilitating their operations without resorting to intimidation or violence. The organization also commended the timely intervention of the police, which resulted in the arrest of thirteen individuals.

The statement by JUSAG also expressed appreciation for the Ghana Police Service’s swift and effective response, which safeguarded the lives and assets of various court personnel, including magistrates, court officials, lawyers, litigants, and other court attendees.

JUSAG’s appeal extends to esteemed chiefs, religious leaders, political figures, and opinion leaders within Tamale and the Northern Region. The organization implores these influential individuals to rally behind the judiciary and security services, empowering them to fulfill their roles to the utmost of their abilities in serving the community.

Below is the statement: