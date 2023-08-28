Three people have sustained injuries following a riot at the Tamale Circuit Court.

One of the victims a male who was rushed to the Tamale Regional Hospital is currently at the theater where he is being worked on.

The second victim at that facility who had a compound fracture on the thigh is being prepared to be referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Earlier, another female who also sustained injures in a leg was moved to the TTH. There was a shooting incident at the court were a man allegedly described as the supplier of drugs is standing trial.

They have been conflicting reports on the trigger of the incident that resulted in the firing of shots by the police.