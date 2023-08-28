MTN Ghana Foundation has selected 140 Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for its Enterprise Support Programme.

This follows a comprehensive review of all applications, pitching and interviews done in the Greater Accra, Western and Ashanti regions.

The 140 applicants are made up of businesses which are youth-led, women-led and differently abled entrepreneurs.

The initiative, in partnership with Innohub Foundation, is part of MTN’s legacy projects aimed at accelerating socio-economic growth through economic empowerment initiatives.

Speaking at the event in Accra, Chief Cooperate Service and Sustainability, MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, said the enterprise support programme is part of MTN’s legacy projects aimed at accelerating socio-economic growth through economic empowerment initiatives.

She noted that, the 140 beneficiaries will undergo training programmes on business management, the use of digital mediums for business development, and customer care strategies of which they will receive GH¢10,000 each to support their businesses.

Madam Adwoa Wiafe said out of the 140 selected beneficiaries, 68 will undergo the first set of entrepreneurial training to equip them to upscale their businesses, while the other set subsequently follows.

Also, Senior Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact of MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe urged the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the support offered them to transform their businesses and empower other people in their communities through employment creation.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innohub Foundation, Nelson Amo thanked MTN Ghana Foundation for the laudable initiative.

He said initiative would unlock growth opportunities for SMEs and accelerate youth entrepreneurship in Ghana.

Mr. Amo is confident about 5,000 jobs could be created at the end of the programme.

About Enterprise Support Program

The MTN Ghana Foundation’s Enterprise Support Program which is in partnership with Innohub Foundation, is part of MTN’s legacy projects aimed at accelerating socio-economic growth through economic empowerment initiatives.

Through this partnership, MTN Enterprise Support Program will support 500 small businesses operated by youth, students, women and persons with disabilities over a five-year period with training, business development support, technical assistance and seed funding.

The Enterprise Support initiative will target businesses across the 16 regions of Ghana within the five-year period. However, the first year of the initiative will target business within the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Western regions.