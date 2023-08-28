Presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, says he is satisfied with the outcome of the governing New Patriotic Party’s super delegates conference held on Saturday, August 26.

According to the onetime NPP General Secretary, those who participated in the exercise are of significant importance to the party.

In an interview with JoyNews, Mr Agyepong said the projections made before the elections had reasonable backings, hence his acceptance of the verdict.

“As a political party, I am proud of my party that we were able to host such a thing and send a strong signal to the rest of the country.

“Once people have expressed their choice, and have been able to cast their vote on their own and enjoyed the free will to choose, I always respect the verdict of our party.

“So, the special delegates have spoken, of course the special delegates are not very much but it is a significant body; let’s be honest with ourselves.

“(It is made up of) the 275 chairmen who are the executive heads of the 275 constituencies, the regional executives who lead the party in the regions and we have our 136 MPs. So this is an important body,” he stressed.

Background

The New Patriotic Party on August 26, gathered some 958 delegates nationwide to select five out of the 10 presidential aspirants.

Four presidential candidates successfully sailed through to the shortlist.

Although the Super Delegates Conference was expected to help select five candidates, two aspirants have tied, requiring another process to decide the fifth person to make the final five.

The Vice President led with 68.15% of the total votes cast, followed by Kennedy Agyapong who polled 15.03% of the total votes cast.

Alan Kyerematen came in third with 10.29%, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 3.90%.

The candidates who tied for fifth place are Francis Addai Nimo and Boakye Kyeremateng Ayarko.

Kwabena Agyapong came next with 6 votes, whiles Joe Ghartey and Kwadwo Poku had 4 and 3 votes, respectively.

The final aspirant, Mr Kofi Konadu Apraku had no vote.