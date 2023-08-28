A Ghanaian young man who is an advocate of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQI+) community has found a way to flee to Canada, where he believes he can feel safe.

Clement Ofosu Afram has come under incessant attacks over his suspected link to the LGBTQI+ community. He had to flee his community in Ghana after a homophobic group threatened to end his life.

He is seeking asylum because Ghanaian culture and values frown on homosexuality.

His relocation plan was further necessitated by the assiduous efforts of Ghana’s Parliament to pass an anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

Even worse is the treat from his employers and even family members who have disowned him for staying true to himself.

Homosexuality is still a criminal offence in Ghana and advocates are subjected to severe torcher even by their families.

The police most of the time look on unconcerned due to the stereotype.

Ghana’s legalisation of homosexuality has been a contentious topic, with opinions among the populace on its acceptability being mixed.

On conventional and social media, arguments about whether or not Ghana should permit LGBTQ behaviour are frequent.

Those who support the legalisation have continuously claimed that since it affects everyone, practitioners shouldn’t be restricted.

The LGBTQ movement has been criticised for having the potential to undermine Ghana’s unique cultural history and the nation’s core principles.

Below is the full story of Mr Afram:

On the 12th of August 2023, I stood outside the Pearson International Airport, wondering how I got to this point. If anyone had told me a few years ago that I would be seeking Asylum here in Canada, I would never have believed it.

I have a big heart, and I am full of life. I love people and I love my community. For all its draw backs and limitations, Ghana is a very beautiful country, with a sense of togetherness deeply rooted in our culture. I love being Ghanaian, well, I loved being Ghanaian until a few months ago when my safety was no longer a surety.

A few years ago, I sank into depression. I lost interest in everything. I love being outdoors and hanging out with my friends after work, but even that I did not want to do anymore. I fought hard to get out of it, but I could not identify what was weighing me down. My cousin forced me out of the house on weekends to play soccer with other guys in our neighbourhood; I turned him down a few times, but I reluctantly joined on one occasion, and it was fun.

I then began to join them playing soccer on weekends, and slowly got my ‘drive’ back. There was one guy I connected with the most, we became very good friends, and spent most of our time together. He began inviting me to accompany him to social events, and we went almost everywhere together. Then he asked that we go and spend a weekend at White Sands Beach Resort and Spa in Ada, Ghana, I was excited about the trip because after just coming out of depression, I knew a weekend away would do me a lot of good.

We got to White Sands Beach Resort and Spa late on a Friday night, but my friend booked just one room for both of us, and we slept. When we woke up the next morning we just messing around on the bed, one thing led to the other and we began to kiss; I expected it to be weird, especially because I was raised in a super-religious way that condemned same sex couples and intimacy, but that kiss seemed almost natural. My life was never the same afterwards.

I was in a state of confusion. My conscience kept telling me that I had committed the deadliest of sins, but in my heart wanted it the more. To everyone else he was my best friend, but he was my boyfriend. We were together all the time, and even rented an apartment together; we created the impression that we did it to save money, but we were a couple and had moved in together.

After a couple of years my family began to pester me to get married and start a family because I was in my mid-thirties approaching forty. I ignored them at first, but my boyfriend was also under the same pressure from his parents to settle down and start a family, but we could not tell our families that we had been lovers for almost five years. My boyfriend had already had this conversation at the beginning of our relationship. We knew this day would come.

I had already been advocating and speaking up for those of the LGBTQ+ community whenever I was among my friends, at work or in family gatherings. I used to say that each person should have the right to live his/her life the way him/her chooses to live it. My opinion on this subject were no secret, it was hard at first because even though I was a gay person, it took a couple of years before I was able to boldly speak my mind to others whenever this conversation came up. I used to feel like a hypocrite and a fraud whenever I kept silent when those of the LGBTQ+ were being condemned and slandered. It took a lot of effort, bravery and support from my boyfriend to gradually start speaking up for the LGBTQ+ community, which I was a part of.

Following pressure from my family and to keep up appearances, I met a lady, and we have a child together. She does not know I am gay, but this reduced the pressure from my family, because I now have a son.

However, working as a Broadcast Technician in the media space put me in an unfavorable position. My views on the subject attracted verbal queries from my superiors because of the passage of the anti-gay bill in Ghana. I began to receive death threats from some conservative groups who warned that they would kill me as soon as the government finally criminalized LGBTQ+ in the country. I could not take this to the Police because some police officers are also part of some of these groups.

Gay and lesbianism are frowned on by every part of Ghanaian culture, some communities resolve to mob justice when they find out that someone is gay or a lesbian, but passing the anti-gay bill in Ghana will put the few of us who are already known to be members of the LGBT+ community in trouble. Relocating to any other part of the country will not help my cause because of the media. The mother of my son found out and wants to have nothing to do with me, I am looked at differently at work, as if I am not even human. This will be difficult for someone who has not grown up in a super religious society to understand.

Despite all this I decided to remain resolute in my conviction, I chose not to be a hypocrite. I want to be a good role model and mentor for my son. I want him to know that his father stood and fought for what he believed in. Sometimes I wish I had not succumbed to family pressure which led to his birth, but I have no regrets, I love him.

Unfortunately, I got a call from a colleague that an expose was about to be published online about me. I had weathered every storm that has come my way, but this one could harm not just me, but my son also. I had no option but to flee.

I asked a friend for help, and he recommended Canada. He said I would be free to live my life without persecution and without death threats. I chose to Canada because I knew that it would be safe for me, and my son.

