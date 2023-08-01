The Tamale High Court presided over by his Lordship, Justice, Eric Ansah Ankomah, has slapped the immediate past Savannah Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Inusah Abdulai, with a fine of GH¢ 20,000.

Mr Abdulai took his successor, Sorku Kassim Yahuza, and the NDC as a party to court, petitioning it to nullify the 2023 Savannah Regional Executives’ election results.

But in a verdict on Monday, July 31, the Court declared the writ against the two defendants – Sorku Kassim Yahuza and the NDC as frivolous, vexatious, and unmeritorious, and imposed a fine of GH¢ 20,000 against the complainant [Inusah Abdulai].

The plaintiff was represented by counsel, Sheikh Arif Abdullah, while the defendants, Sorku Yahuza, and the NDC, were also represented by Salisu Be-Awuribe Issifu.

In a media address, the Savannah Regional Secretary of the NDC who served as the counsel for the two defendants, Sualisu Be-aware Issifu, indicated that the plaintiff, a former regional organiser of the NDC, refused to listen to several pieces of advice and warnings for his action.

“Several advice and warnings to him were not heeded and this is where it has led us to. And indeed, if the former organizer had listened to good counseling and advice, this wouldn’t have happened,” the lawyer, Be-awaribe noted.

He said the party has no option but to follow up for the Twenty thousand cedis fine adding that, whoever advised him has led him to this unfortunate end”, he bemoaned.

The lawyer said the verdict should serve as a deterrent to any other person who without a justifiable course tarnishes the image of the NDC.

