Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has insisted that Ghana cannot afford to miss out on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana, who are four-time champions of the continent’s most prestigious tournament, are on the verge of securing another qualification.

The West African country must record a win in their final group game against the Central African Republic (CAR) to make an appearance at the tournament.

With the game scheduled to be staged at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on September 3, Hughton has emphasised the need why Ghana must secure qualification to the tournament.

“At this moment, we are top of the group but it’s quite tight. Certainly, [we] need either a win or a draw,” the gaffer said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“[Kumasi] is a vibrant city and they will turn out in their thousands, so it’s a big game for us. Ivory Coast of course is the host of the AFCON in January and of course, we very much need to be there,” he added.

Chris Hughton and his players will hope to end the country’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought next year.

