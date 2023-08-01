Chris Hughton has responded to whether a statue will be built in his honour if he leads the Black Stars to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

The four-time African champions need a win to cement their place in the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast.

Having taken over the Black Stars in March earlier this year on a 21-month deal, Hughton has overseen three games, recording a win and two draws.

The Black Stars will be reassembled in September for the final round of games for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hughton was asked about the possibility of getting a statue if he manages to lead Ghana to a first AFCON title since 1982 and he was modest as usual.

“First and foremost, it’s about getting there (AFCON), but once you get there you’d want to perform well,” the Ghana boss said.

“One thing I have seen during my travels with the team is that the levels of the African countries now have improved.

“I think it’s because of infrastructure, so many of the African players are now playing at good levels, good clubs with good structure and no doubt the level of the AFCON will continue to improve,” he added.

Ghana have come close of winning the AFCON trophy in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

