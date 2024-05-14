Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, Frederick Acheampong has stated that the team’s primary goal is to secure qualification for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana’s U-17 squad has been placed in Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin for the upcoming 2024 WAFU Zone B championship, set to kick off on Wednesday, May 15, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

This tournament serves as a pathway to qualify for the 2025 U-17 AFCON.

Ahead of the tournament, Mr Acheampong emphasized their ambition to reach the AFCON tournament.

“Our objective is to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON),” he said during an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“We aim to reach the final because that’s what will secure our qualification for the AFCON. We’ve prepared well, and I’m confident we’ll achieve our objective.”

The Black Starlets will open their campaign against Ivory Coast, followed by a match against Benin six days later.

Ghana has not qualified for the tournament since finishing as runners-up in 2017.