Teacher unions in Ghana, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH), have staged a demonstration on Monday, May 13.

They are demanding the payment of four outstanding allowances.

These allowances are the deprived area allowance, extra assessment allowance, book/data/online and teaching support allowance, and an upward adjustment on CPD allowances.

Clad in red and black attire, the demonstrators marched through the streets of Koforidua with determination.

They expressed their grievances through singing, dancing, and displaying placards.

Their messages stressed the need for fair treatment and recognition of teachers’ contributions.

They cited concerns such as dwindling trust in the government, financial challenges due to high electricity costs, and the importance of dignity and decency in addressing teachers’ welfare.

The protest follows a recent press conference where the unions criticized the government for failing to fulfill its commitments outlined in collective agreements from 2009 and 2020.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of GNAT, Patrick Boison, reiterated the unions’ determination to continue their advocacy until the welfare of teachers receives the attention and prioritization it deserves.

“Teachers are only asking for four allowances out of the seventeen allowances because we understand the situation that the government is in but it cannot also go without the government doing anything about our demands.

“Teachers are the most employable people on government payroll and we are found in every nook and cranny of this country and if our members have taken the challenge to be there, they must be compensated. Apart from that, we are also asking for assessment allowance, and book/data/online allowances.

“This is about teachers’ welfare, our collective interest as members of the association and members of the state, we are pleading with the government to come to our aid because teachers also deserve better.”

John Donkor, the Regional Coordinating Director who received the teachers’ petition on behalf of the Regional Minister, pledged to forward it to the regional minister for onward action.

“There is an emergency today, so the Regional Minister is out of the Municipality, so when he comes, we shall hand the petition to him and I can assure you that we shall submit it to the appropriate quarters for redress.”

READ ALSO: