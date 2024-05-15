Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has expressed his readiness as his team gears up to face Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship opener.

The former Ghanaian winger is optimistic about his team’s readiness to take on their Ivorian counterparts in the championship.

Laryea Kingston believes his squad has undergone thorough preparation for the tournament and is certain they will perform well on Wednesday.

Expressing his thoughts ahead of the opening match today, Kingston commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the support provided to his team during their preparation.

“We are ready; our preparations have been excellent, and judging from our last training session, the boys are in good shape for the game” he told the Ghana FA website.

However, Kingston acknowledged the pressure on him and his players to deliver, given Ghana’s failure to qualify for the U20 AFCON since 2017.

“Yes, there is pressure on us to perform because we haven’t qualified in the last two editions. Ghanaians expect us to qualify, and that adds to the pressure,” he admitted.

“Nevertheless, with the progress we’ve made with the boys and the preparations we’ve had, thanks to the FA, we are ready,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.