The 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship kicks off today, May 15, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

In the opening match, the Black Starlets of Ghana will take on rivals Cote d’Ivoire at 16:00GMT, promising an exciting start to the championship.

Both teams are eager to begin on a high note. Defending champions Nigeria will face Burkina Faso on May 16th, while Togo will clash with Niger on matchday two.

Running from May 15th to May 29th, 2024, the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations will feature seven teams: Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso.

These teams will compete for the championship title and a spot in the upcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament’s finalists will secure automatic qualification for the U17 AFCON, making it a highly anticipated and fiercely competitive event.

Football fans can look forward to two weeks of thrilling action as talented young players from the region showcase their skills and compete for glory.

Expect riveting matches, dramatic finishes, and a display of exceptional skill and determination from the future stars of the game, both in Ghana and beyond.

Groups:

Group A: Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin

Group B: Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Togo, Niger.