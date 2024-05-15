The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Ghana has celebrated its International Woman of Peace Award, honouring 40 outstanding women champion of peace for National Development.

The recipients come from diverse backgrounds, including diplomacy, law enforcement, religion, media, entertainment, and entrepreneurship.

The awardees include:

1. H.E. Amb. Dr. Erieka Bennett (Head Of Missions Diaspora African Forum)

2. COP Mrs. Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie (Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department)

3. Apostle Dr. Mrs. Joy Owusu (Dean Of Covenant Christian Leadership College)

4. Apostle Gertrude Kwarteng (Founder & General Overseer, Pillar of Fire Ministry – Nungua)

5. Evangelist Amarachi Ukoha (Facilitator, Gods Vibrant Ministries, Nigeria)

6. Joyce Anyensua Ghansah (Professional Handball Coach)

7. Julia Apea (CEO Revele Films and TV Studio)

8. Nelly Deladem (Founder & President, of Prestige Women’s Network)

9. Emmaline Datey (CEO of ICS Africa)

10. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi (Broadcast Journalist)

11. Mrs. Dr Mary – Offei Agyemang Bioh (CEO Ropheka Herbal Hospital)

12. Roselyn Ngissah (Multiple Award-Winning Ghanaian

Actress)

13. Ohenewaa Kesse Boahene (Broadcast Journalist)

14. Sweety Aborchie (Media Personality)

15. Lucy Kwao Siaw (CEO L- Queency Make-Up Artistry and Training Centre)

16. Rachel Adjei Darkwa (CEO Ray Makeup and Beauty Parlor)

17. Miss Theresita Boanu – Boadu (Senior Staff Midwife, Adeiso Government Hospital)

18. Mrs. Ophelia Afua Nyarkoa (CEO Fly JB Global Limited)

19. Rhodalin Ama Boatemaa Stephenson (CEO Lin Steves Atelier)

20. Oheneyere Gifty Anti (CEO of GDA Media Limited and Founder of Gifty Anti Foundation)

21. Amb. Dr. Mrs. Amaba Sam-Ogbuku (Peace Ambassador, IAWPA Nigeria)

22. Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo (Member Of Parliament Shai- Osudoku)

23. Mrs. Selassie Ibrahim (Smarttys Management and Productions)

24. Gloria Osei Sarfo (Actress & CEO of Glow City Wear and Salon)

25. Kafui Danku (CEO of ABC Pictures Limited)

26. Nana Esienyiewaa II (Adontenhemaa of Enyan Anowi Central Region)

27. Ogyeabaatan Nana Yaa Gyanwaa I (CEO Etwereso Hemaa Foundation)

28. Nana Abena Aniniwaa II (Paramount Queenmother of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area)

29. Nana Afia Siraa Ababio III (Founder and President of Association of Global Traditional Leaders in Development)

30. Nana Akosua Oseiwaa Sakyimabea I (Guantoahemaa Larteh Kubease)

31. Nana Akosua Asantewaa Yeboah Iv (CEO Naycare Foundation)

32. Barima Kwame Ansah Tawiah (Twafohene of Larteh Kubease and Kyidomhene of Akwapim Adweso)

33. Harriet Achiaah Osei (Media Personality)

34. Evangelist Diana Asamoah (Gospel Artist)

35. Joana Bentil (Businesswoman and Peace Advocate)

36. Mabel Kukubor (Entrepreneur)

37. Faustina Senagbe (Businesswoman and Peace Advocate)

38. Nana Acheampomaa Otumanko (Sanaahemaa of Larteh Akuapem Traditional Area)

39. Nana Hemaa Odiamono I(Nkosuor Hemaa of Jacobu, Ashanti Region)

40. Nana Aku Sika OKANI II (CEO & Producer of Mer’s Soft Drinks and Interior Designer Event Planner)

These women have made significant contributions to promoting peace, gender equality, and sustainable development in their respective fields.

In attendance are H. E. Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu, Country Director of IAWPA Ghana,

H.E. Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke, the World Peace Spokesman, Amb. Richard Okereke, Country Director of IAWPA UAE.

The International Woman of Peace Award celebrates women’s contributions to peacebuilding and encourages others to follow in their footsteps. IAWPA Ghana’s celebration promotes gender equality, empowerment, and peace globally.

