The latest data from the United Kingdom’s (UK) Department for Business and Trade fact sheet has revealed Ghana imported £63 million textile fibres in 2023 only.

Industrial machinery, meat, and meat preparations, and refined oil were also other primary imports from UK.

The data revealed a reduction of 22.3 percent in the UK’s goods exports to Ghana over the past 14 months.

However, the overall trade in goods and services reached £1.2 billion with Ghana ranking UK’s 84th largest trading partner

It formed 0.1 percent of the UK’s total trade per the data from the same period.

