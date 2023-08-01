Owner and bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, has threatened to drag the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

His comments come after the Insha Allah lads suffered relegation from the topflight in the concluded 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Despite their relegation, King Faisal filed a protest against Tamale City for fielding an unqualified player in their game staged at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, a game they suffered a 4-0 defeat.

King Faisal are demanding the points they lost during the game should be awarded to them.

However, the appeal has been dismissed by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Following the dismissal of the appeal by GFA, King Faisal have resorted to seek justice at the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS).

Alhaji Grusah, speaking to Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, revealed that the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo has refused to release the record of proceedings of the case to him despite their request.

A furious Grusah threatened to drag Harrison Addo and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Office of the Special Prosecutor over disrespect and unfair treatment. He also gave the country’s football governing body the close of day tomorrow to have the proceedings of the case.

The Black Stars management committee member further added that he has a good case but the GFA is frustrating him. He also cautioned that he will expose the GFA if he is being pushed.

Should CAS rule in favour of King Faisal, the 2023 MTN FA Cup finalists who finished 17th last campaign with 42 points will return to the top flight.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association on Monday released the official fixtures for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

