The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League fixtures.

The Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18, 2023, across all nine Premier League venues.

Medeama SC will begin their title defense with a home game against Accra Lions.

Asante Kotoko will host returnees Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium while Hearts of Oak begin their season with an away game against Real Tamale United.

The first derby of the season will be in Week 4 when Berekum Chelsea host Aduana FC in the Bono derby.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will renew their long-standing rivalry when they meet in Accra for their first encounter of the season on MatchDay 14 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Matchday 1 fixtures below:

Full fixtures of the season below: