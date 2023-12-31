The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has urged its members to consistently adhere to the code of ethics in the execution of their duties.

The Association highlighted that 2023 witnessed numerous instances of misconduct, resulting in disciplinary actions against offenders, emphasising that some severe misconducts led to dire disciplinary measures against those found guilty.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued by the National President of JUSAG, Samuel Afotey Otu, on Sunday, December 31.

The statement, delivering a New Year message, urged JUSAG staff to uphold to the code of conduct.

“Your job security is of utmost importance to us. Therefore, always be measured in your dealings with court users. Remember to exhibit a high level of integrity and professionalism at all times in the New Year and beyond.”

JUSAG acknowledged that 2023 presented challenges for everyone, but it faced these challenges and emerged stronger.

The statement expressed pride in the Association’s work to support and protect its members during difficult times.

“As we move into 2024, we look forward to continuing to work together towards a brighter future for all. We have many exciting projects and initiatives planned for the coming year, and we are confident that together, we can achieve greater things.”

I didn’t slap Annoh-Dompreh; I only made gesticulations towards him – KT Hammond

Akontombra MP hot over road contract claims