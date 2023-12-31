A Ghanaian chef, Faila Abdul Razak, who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking period by an individual has urged Ghanaians to support her agenda to put the nation on the world map.

January 1 to 5, 2024, have been set for the chef to attempt breaking the longest cooking record of 119 hours and 57 minutes, aiming to set her own record by cooking for 120 hours or more.

The current longest cooking marathon is 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds, achieved by Alan Fisher from Ireland, who set the record in 2023.

The chef of an Irish restaurant in Matsue cooked without a break, and now a Ghanaian chef is set to break the record.

Speaking to Adom News, Abdul Razak Failatu, who will start her cooking on Monday urged citizens to support her physically, through traditional means, and on social media platforms.

Faila’s manager, speaking to Adom News, said they are looking forward to cooking for more than 120 hours.

He was confident that, Faila will break the record and put Ghana on the map.

On Faila’s health, the manager revealed that, according to their health team, she has the strength for more hours.

Yemuadie and friends Ltd – Occasional Kwatriot Kwesi Yankah writes

