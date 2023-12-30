Five people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 4-year-old girl in Fumso in the Ashanti Region.

They were handed over to the Fumso police for further investigation.

The suspects are said to be from Wassa Jappa in the Western Region and traveled to Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

They are identified as Evans Appiah (38 years), Isaac Amoah (40 years), Yaw Pentey (39 years), Kwaku Aboagye (40 years), and Daniel Avevor (52 years).

According to reports, they are all allegedly involved in illegal mining.

The Assembly member for Fumso Electoral area, Adakora Albert, confirmed the incident and reported it to the Fumso police.

Concerned community members have also appealed to the police for a thorough investigation.

