Afua Asantewaa’s marathon singing session ended on Friday morning after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

The head of the medical team, Dr. Grace Buckman, explained that genuine health concerns prompted the decision to end the project.

Addressing the media and patrons at the Akwaaba Village on Friday morning, Dr. Buckman praised Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, calling it an inspiration to all.

“There’s only a point you can go as a person. She has done so well, and we are extremely proud of her. We have reached a point where, as a medical team, her health is very important. At the moment, we want her to rest so she will bounce back to us,” she stated.

Dr. Buckman said Afua’s sleep deprivation in the last few days had begun to affect her body system, and the signs were not favorable for her overall well-being.

The medical team also revealed that, Afua started showing signs of mental stress, making unnecessary comments and gestures, a condition that had been medically anticipated and explained to her before the competition began.

To prevent any potential fatal health conditions, the medical team insisted she conclude the attempt, even though she had initially considered ending it on Saturday or by midday Friday.

Afua Asantewaa’s feat, yet to be officially verified by Guinness World Record judges, surpassed the current record for the longest sing-a-thon held by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

She commenced the sing-a-thon on December 24 at precisely midnight and concluded it on the morning of Friday, December 29, 2023.

5 benefits Afua Asantewaa will enjoy if she breaks the Guinness World Record

Efia Odo opens up on sharing a bed with Shatta Wale

Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa exceeds Guinness World Record