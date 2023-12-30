Rapper and cultural activist, Wanlov the Kubolor, has made a surprising revelation that he has a preference for muscular women.

This statement made by Wanlov puts to bed persistent rumors that he is gay, which were fueled by his support for LGBTQ+ community in the country.

Speaking on the AM Show, he said his attraction to muscular women is considered “straight” according to societal norms and definitions.

“I’m just saying, so it’s like (she having) hard body more than me.”

“Maybe that person’s buttocks is harder than my home boy’s buttocks, but I am managing to press it because that is my taste.”

Meanwhile, the famous musician has also shared his concept of what God is to him.

According to him, he believes the Bible exists and believes in the teachings of the Bible, however, to him, “God is our network of human beings. I feel like if human beings come together, we can accomplish almost everything on this planet and I feel that is a kind of God force.”

MORE: