Controversial musician, Wanlov the Kubolor, has sent a word of caution to award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle.

This comes after Wanlov sighted a photo actress Lydia Forson posted on social media with the latter.

Wanlov and Miss Forson have been spotted together at events sparking chitchats that they are seeing each other, a rumour the former dispelled.

Mr Mettle and the actress are believed to have bumped into each other in town and decided to pose for the camera.

Coincidentally in matching blue tops, the duo gave off nice grins.

Lydia posted the photo with the caption: “Please who is this lovely gentleman I bumped into? * Hint : he has an amazing voice.”

ALSO READ:

With Wanlov being the first to comment on the photo, jealousy took centre stage.

“He is warned,” Wanlov’s comment read.

Watch the photo below: