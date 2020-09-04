Voluptuous Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has put her heavy chest on display in a new photo.

The actress wore a netted top that gives a full view of how her chest really looks like. She held a glass of juice in her right hand and posed in a romantic way.

The actress shared the photo on her Instagram page with a caption indicating that despite the current world’s health situation, she is having massive fun.

Some fans have reacted to the photo with many admiring the thick actress.

Naycha, for instance, wondered who the lucky man in Miss Forson’s life could be: djnaycha: “So who is enjoying this sokolent meat?.”

Quame could not stop admiring her, writing in the Akan language that God’s creation is beautiful: quametenks: “Bad !! Bad!!! Bad !!!. lady got steeze !!! Nyame AB)de3 3f3.” Akua said the actress was on fire: akua_eunice97: “This girl is on.”

Photo below published by Yen.com: