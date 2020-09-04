The Federal Government of Nigeria has adjusted the curfew from 12 midnight through 4:am, as it continues the gradual easing of lockdown measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, disclosed this on Thursday during a briefing in Abuja.

In June, the PTF adjusted the initial nationwide curfew of 8:00 pm – 6:00 am to 10:00 pm – 4:00 am in a bid to limit social interactions and, reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

Dr Aliyu, however, explained that people on essential service and travellers returning from abroad are exempted from the curfew.

“We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4:am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad,” he said.

He also stated that all limitations to land travels have been lifted and markets across the country can now open and operate all day.

Similarly, the PTF national coordinator also stated that cinemas and amusement parks can also operate, with the exception of bars and night clubs, which he said, will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Dr Aliyu urged states considering reopening their schools to conduct risk assessment before doing so, to enable the safety of all vulnerable groups.