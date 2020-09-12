Black Stars midfield kingpin, Mubarak Wakaso, has warmed the hearts of social media users with a photo of his adorable wife.

The adorable photo of Mrs Wakaso is to mark her birthday. She turned a year older on Friday, September 11, 2020.

The photo Wakaso shared on his Instagram page saw husband and wife dressed in white and black Jalabiya respectively.

The couple gave off an all loved-up pose in the photo with the player’s right hand on his wife’s backside.

Posting the photo, he wrote: “Happy birthday 🎉🎈🎁🎂🎊 forever special in my world ❤️ JUMMAH MUBARAK 🕌🕋📿🙏🏾.”

Photo below: