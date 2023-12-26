Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has challenged the authenticity of the recent results for the West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to him, some invigilators relax on the job as teachers are found aiding students in answering questions.

This comes after the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum announced that this year’s results is the best since 2015.



“In many places, they let the children cheat. You go to places and the teachers are conniving with the students to cheat. The effect will be seen later,” Mr. Mahama said.

The former President, who is on the “Building Ghana Tour”, believes the development will have dire consequences on the country’s educational system in future.

“You certify these children saying they are of this standard either the BECE or SSCE, and that child will use that certificate, go abroad to a school and they will find out that your qualification is not up to the standard you say it is”.

Meanwhile, professional and economic groupings continue to honor invitation from the NDC to aid in the drawing of the party’s manifesto by voicing challenges within their sector.

Throughout the six regions toured, teachers have featured prominently.

At Mfantseman Constituency, the non-availability of textbooks after the change in curriculum was a major worry.

The former President, who is seeking a comeback, shared in their worry.

He expressed the NDC’s willingness to fix the challenge if successful in winning the 2024 election.

“We are worried about the lack of text books. You do a new curriculum and fail to supply textbook, I wonder what kind of government this is. Our education system is in shambles”, he added.

While improving the educational sector remains a priority to the NDC, a government investment into housing scheme for teachers is among top policies proposed by the party.

A promise of reviewing the Free SHS policy in the first hundred days in office also remains paramount.

