The Commander Rear of the 66 Artillery Regiment of Volta Barracks and Oti in the Ghana Armed Forces, LT COL JD Ibrahim, has said his personnel will collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to ensure a peaceful electoral process in 2024.

Speaking at the 2023 West Africa Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) held at the 66 Artillery Regiment at Volta Barracks, a meeting of the national election security task force chaired by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa and LT Col Ibrahim said it is important that the security agencies safeguard the integrity of elections.

The Commander assured that security agencies, in collaboration with the GAF and other relevant bodies, would work diligently to ensure the 2024 elections remain peaceful and free from incidents.

LT COL JD Ibrahim noted that, the Ghana Armed Forces stand ready to provide essential support to the Police and other security agencies during the 2024 elections.

While clarifying that the military would not play a direct role in election security, LT COL JD Ibrahim affirmed their preparedness to assist the Police if called upon.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, LT. COL. JD Ibrahim outlined the Armed Forces role as being in the background, offering support to the Police and other security services.

He assured that, the military would be ready to act as necessary when called upon, aligning their actions with constitutional mandates.

The Volta Regional Minister, who was the guest of honour expressed his belief that the Regiment led by Commander Rear should continue to remain politically neutral and professional as the country approaches next year’s election.

He said the Regional Coordinating Council will support the military in the discharge of the duties in the Volta Region.

